UrduPoint.com

Macao-led Research Develops New AI-based Model For Clinical Diagnostics

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Macao-led research develops new AI-based model for clinical diagnostics

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) A research team led by Macao University of Science and Technology (MUST) in south China has developed a new AI-based model as a clinical diagnostic aid that processes multimodal input in a unified manner.

According to China's news agency, Xinhua, the model, IRENE, presumably the first such approach, was designed to help make medical decisions by jointly learning holistic representations of medical images, unstructured chief complaint and structured clinical information, according to the team, which also included researchers from the West China Hospital of Sichuan University and the University of Hong Kong.

The study has been published in the latest edition of Nature Biomedical Engineering, a monthly peer-reviewed scientific journal.

In the face of limited medical resources in certain regions, machine-learning techniques have become the de facto choice for automatic yet intelligent medical diagnosis in order to meet the increasing demand for precision medicine.

Among these techniques, the development of deep learning endows machine-learning models with the ability to detect diseases from medical images near or at the level of human experts.

Although AI-based medical image diagnosis has achieved tremendous progress in recent years, how to jointly interpret medical images and their associated clinical context remains a challenge, according to the IRENE research team.

MUST professor Zhang Kang, the team leader, said IRENE has the ability to jointly interpret multimodal clinical information simultaneously, and its intra- and intermodal attentional operations are consistent with daily clinical practices.

The team applied IRENE to pulmonary disease identification and adverse clinical outcome prediction in patients infected with COVID-19, achieving desirable results, Zhang explained.

Related Topics

Technology China Hong Kong Progress From

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects, initiatives of Dubai&#039;s ..

22 minutes ago
 CM Bizenjo asks CS for more arrangements on VVIP m ..

CM Bizenjo asks CS for more arrangements on VVIP movement

34 minutes ago
 Russia Taking Note of New Leaks Regarding Nord Str ..

Russia Taking Note of New Leaks Regarding Nord Stream Sabotage - Kremlin

34 minutes ago
 Italy bids farewell to Berlusconi with state funer ..

Italy bids farewell to Berlusconi with state funeral

34 minutes ago
 PUC, Dar-ul-Ifta Pakistan issue code of conduct fo ..

PUC, Dar-ul-Ifta Pakistan issue code of conduct for pilgrims, emphasizing religi ..

34 minutes ago
 KP caretaker govt to unveil 4-month interim budget ..

KP caretaker govt to unveil 4-month interim budget: Minister

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.