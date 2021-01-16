UrduPoint.com
Machado Defeats Mickael At 15th UAE Warriors Edition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 08:15 PM

Machado defeats Mickael at 15th UAE Warriors edition

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2021 (WAM) – Brazilian, Bruno Machado, the lightweight champion with a distinguished record of wins, continued with his fantastic performances in the 15th edition of the UAE Warriors, which was held at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed sports City, Abu Dhabi, last evening.

Machado was able to win a unanimous decision over the 34-fight veteran, "Ragnar" Lebout, after a strong technical performance, to raise his score from the number of wins to 15, and retain the lightweight title.

The championship is being held in the memory of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who is the father of world champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and involves 16 competitions between 32 fighters from 19 countries. It is also one of the largest and most important tournaments in martial arts in the middle East.

Dana White Jr., President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), attended the fights and was received by Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu and First Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Fouad Darwish, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the UAE Warriors.

The world champion, Habib Noor Mammadov commended the UAE, the organisers of the event, and Al Hashemi for the initiative to commemorate his late father, stressing that the UAE’s initiative to establish a tournament under the name of his father touched his feelings, and is an Emirati legacy. He will remain loyal to the UAE that occupies a big place in his heart, he added.

