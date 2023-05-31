UrduPoint.com

Made In The Emirates Mark Launched To Boost Competitiveness Of Emirati Products

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Made in the Emirates mark launched to boost competitiveness of Emirati products

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has launched Made in the Emirates, a new quality mark for UAE-made products.

The mark, launched today at the Make it in the Emirates Forum, aims to increase consumer confidence in local products. It indicates that products comply with national quality and safety standards, which boosts their competitiveness in international markets.

Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment’s Saba' Sanabel is the first local product to obtain Made in the Emirates mark. The mark has also been issued to Yas Electronic Systems for traffic management technologies, Euro Pack Industries for biodegradable plastics, and Rubber Plas Tech LLC for food contact materials.

The launch of the Made in the Emirates mark is aligned with National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology’s objectives to support the growth of national industries. The strategy aims to enhance the competitiveness of local industries, build the reputation of the UAE’s industrial products as well as exports to global markets, and create an attractive business environment for local and international investors.

Companies in the UAE can request a licence to use the Made in the Emirates mark, which is issued by MoIAT under the technical requirements of Cabinet Resolution No. 10 for the year 2018.

Companies can obtain the Made in the Emirates mark via the ministry’s website for a nominal fee of AED 100 over three years.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology Exports Business UAE Traffic Euro UAE Dirham 2018 Market Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Chinese lighting company selects Ras Al Khaimah fo ..

Chinese lighting company selects Ras Al Khaimah for its first manufacturing unit ..

2 minutes ago
 Al Marar discusses avenues of cooperation with Ira ..

Al Marar discusses avenues of cooperation with Iranian Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 GPSSA to host 15th Annual Seminar for Civil Pensio ..

GPSSA to host 15th Annual Seminar for Civil Pension Authorities of GCC countries

2 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber announces AED10 bn in new offtake ..

Sultan Al Jaber announces AED10 bn in new offtake agreements at Make it in the E ..

2 minutes ago
 FAHR recognises Ministry of Health and Prevention ..

FAHR recognises Ministry of Health and Prevention and General Authority of Sport ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Gov ..

UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of New Development Bank

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.