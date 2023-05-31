Made in the Emirates mark launched to boost competitiveness of Emirati products

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has launched Made in the Emirates, a new quality mark for UAE-made products.

The mark, launched today at the Make it in the Emirates Forum, aims to increase consumer confidence in local products. It indicates that products comply with national quality and safety standards, which boosts their competitiveness in international markets.

Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment’s Saba' Sanabel is the first local product to obtain Made in the Emirates mark. The mark has also been issued to Yas Electronic Systems for traffic management technologies, Euro Pack Industries for biodegradable plastics, and Rubber Plas Tech LLC for food contact materials.

The launch of the Made in the Emirates mark is aligned with National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology’s objectives to support the growth of national industries. The strategy aims to enhance the competitiveness of local industries, build the reputation of the UAE’s industrial products as well as exports to global markets, and create an attractive business environment for local and international investors.

Companies in the UAE can request a licence to use the Made in the Emirates mark, which is issued by MoIAT under the technical requirements of Cabinet Resolution No. 10 for the year 2018.

Companies can obtain the Made in the Emirates mark via the ministry’s website for a nominal fee of AED 100 over three years.