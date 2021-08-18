UrduPoint.com

Madinat Zayed Hospital Successfully Treats Patient With Rare Necrosis

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 04:15 PM

Madinat Zayed Hospital successfully treats patient with rare necrosis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) Madinat Zayed Hospital, part of the Al Dhafra Hospitals that fall under Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has successfully treated Mr. Rameshver, a patient with severe necrotising fasciitis.

Necrotising fasciitis is a rare bacterial infection of the fascia (which line and separate muscles) that spread quickly in the body and can be fatal. It can be caused by several types of bacteria, and has a mortality rate of up to 70 percent.

The patient first visited Madinat Zayed Hospital’s Emergency Department presenting with a high temperature, vague abdominal and chest pain, low blood pressure, and severe sepsis with acute renal failure. The surgical team, led by Dr. Fadi Bassam Al Mahameed, consultant surgeon and Chair of Surgery, conducted a CT-scan, which revealed necrosis in the muscles of the chest wall, abdominal wall, and scrotum. Rameshver was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and started on broad-spectrum antibiotics before undergoing surgery.

Dr. Mariam Rashed Al Mehairbi, Deputy CMO, Department of Medical Affairs, Madinat Zayed Hospital, said, "The surgical team developed a comprehensive treatment plan across multiple specialties. The general surgery team performed aggressive debridement of the chest wall and abdominal wall muscles while the urology team performed debridement for the necrotic tissue from the scrotum. Rameshver was then transferred back to the ICU for the treatment of multiple organ failure that resulted from severe sepsis. Several sessions of debridement were performed to remove dead tissue and necrosis until he recovered."

Saeed Thani Al Mazroui, Hospital Director, Madinat Zayed Hospital, said, "Although necrotising fasciitis is a rare and challenging condition to treat, our team were able to swiftly and expertly care for Rameshver. The state-of-the-art technology and experienced team at Madinat Zayed allow us to take on such challenges with confidence."

