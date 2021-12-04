Madinet Zayed Camel Beauty Pageant of Al Dhafra Festival to kick off December 14

(@FahadShabbir)

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) The Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi has pushed forward the dates of the Madinet Zayed Camel Beauty Pageant of Al Dhafra Festival - 2021, to start from December 14th - 21st 2021, instead of December 23rd, in Madinet Zayed in Al Dhafra region, Abu Dhabi.

The Madinet Zayed Mazayna (competition) is the third round of the Abu Dhabi Camel Beauty Pageant Season following the directives of the Festival's patron, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to expand Al Dhafra Festival to include camel beauty contests in Suwayhan, Razin and Madinet Zayd, in addition to the principal Camel Beauty Competition of Al Dhafra Festival.

The Festival reflects the sustained efforts made by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to underpin the UAE's position as a regional and international hub for strengthening heritage preservation for future generations.

The aims of the Al Dhafra Festival are to celebrate quintessential Emirati culture, generate tourism and preserve the purity of camel breeds.

The Festival aspires to preserve the cultural heritage of Abu Dhabi and to protect the legacy of the nation’s traditions. It seeks to increase the number of camel owners participating in the heritage competitions, preserve folklore, giving the chance for new generations to experience and value the heritage of their nation and the region at large, and strengthen human and social ties. This is in addition to contributing to developing domestic and Gulf tourism, stimulating economic activity, and underpinning the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to be the preferred destination for camel fairs and heritage events locally, regionally and internationally.