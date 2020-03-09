Madrasa e-learning platform boosts its free online content

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) In line with the Distance Learning initiative launched earlier by the UAE Ministry of Education, the Madrasa e-learning platform has boosted its free online content to facilitating the learning experience of millions of Arab students across the region.

Under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, the e-learning platform offers more than 5,000 educational videos in mathematics, science and Arabic that cater to students from kindergarten to grade 12.

The platform complements and supports the Distance Learning initiative by providing high-quality and interactive online educational material to students in public and private schools in the UAE and across the region.

Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, said, "We aim to foster the culture of smart learning that allows students to continue their educational process under any circumstances and in any place. In collaboration with e-learning platforms such as Madrasa, the scheme aims to promote self-learning and enrich the learning experience even during emergencies."

Al Muhaira pointed to the collaboration between the ministry and the Madrasa e-learning platform that was manifested in teacher training workshops to incorporate online content with the school curricula.

Earlier in March, the UAE Ministry of education began implementing the Distance Learning scheme to enable second-cycle and third-cycle students to continue their learning process outside classrooms.

The initiative allows students to interact with teachers remotely, access their educational material and even download textbooks through online accounts on computers and iPads. Through the digital platform, teachers can record lessons through voice or pre-recorded sessions.

Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of MBRGI, said, "The integration between Madrasa’s unique educational content and the Ministry of Education’s Distance Learning initiative strengthens Madrasa’s role as a supporter of educational systems that meets future changes in the UAE and the region. Madrasa aims to continue applying innovation in the educational process and supporting students, teachers and parents to keep pace with modern educational trends and the latest curricula."

Madrasa.org, the biggest Arab e-Learning platform, provides more than 5,000 free-of-charge videos in general science, mathematics, biology, chemistry, physics and Arabic to over 50 million students from kindergarten to grade 12.

As part of the collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Madrasa has conducted over 35 teacher workshops in 26 ministry-affiliated training centres across the country, enabling 1,356 teachers and educators to utilise the innovative online platform in classrooms.