Madrasa e-learning platform’s offline tools delivered to more than 10,000 students, teachers in Tunisia, Mauritania

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) As part of the Madrasa programme for 1,000 villages, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, has provided high-tech educational offline solutions to students in remote villages across Tunisia and Mauritania, in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent.

The Madrasa e-learning platform will benefit up to 10,000 students and teachers in remote areas without internet access across both countries. "As part of the mission, students and teachers in Tunisia and Mauritania received 300 Madrasa tablets, 14 Wi-Fi hotspot devices that extend to 500 meters of coverage, 180 flash memory drives, and 11 Madrasa Smart Bags. Each Bag provides a full mobile classroom of 20 tablets, a portable projector, speakers and central charging units," according to MBRGI.

During the visit, 279 units were distributed in Tunisia, in collaboration with Tunisian Ministry of Education, SOS Children Villages, and the UAE’s embassy in Tunisia. The visit covered remote mountainous and rural areas in 10 regions of six cities: Gammarth, Siliana, Akouda, Kairouan, Jendouba, and Ayn Darahim. The team delivered solutions to more than 4,000 students from 42 villages.

In Mauritania, the team coordinated with the local ministries of education and the UAE embassy to distribute 208 units across the country, starting in the country’s capital, Nouakchott, in the presence of local senior officials. It then moved to remote desert areas, covering nine sites across the provinces of Tevragh Zeina, Riyadh, Tabart, R' Kiz, and Al-Fath.

The distributed devices benefited up to 6,000 students from 120 villages.

Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of MBRGI, stated, "These projects are imperative to empowering new generations with access to ICT technologies in remote areas."

Speaking on the occasion, Hatem Ben Salem, Minister of Education, Republic of Tunisia, noted, "Working on this mission reflects the Ministry's keenness to cooperate with stakeholders in brotherly countries to improve the quality of education and create hope for students."

He added, "Our cooperation with the UAE representatives was fruitful, reflecting the solid relations between the two countries, and we look forward to the positive impact of this initiative."

Mohamed Malainine Ould Eyih, Minister of Secondary Education and Technical and Vocational Training in Mauritania, remarked, "The educational content provided by Madrasa is of great value, which encouraged the Ministry officials to welcome the initiative and provide support to achieve our shared goals."

In October 2018, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Madrasa e-learning platform to provide 5,000 free Arabised videos on general science, mathematics, biology, chemistry, and physics for more than 50 million Arab students from kindergarten to grade 12.