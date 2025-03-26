Open Menu

MAG Group Holding Contributes AED1 Million To Fathers' Endowment Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 01:45 PM

MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) MAG Group Holding joined a growing list of contributors to the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The group announced a contribution of AED1 million to the campaign, which honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

MAG Group Holding's contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, an initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

The campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.

Moafaq Ahmad Al Gaddah, Founder and Chairman of MAG Group Holding, stated that the campaign is a significant milestone in the UAE's philanthropic journey, whose humanitarian impact extends globally. Through sustainable projects focused on various key areas, particularly providing healthcare and supporting healthcare systems, in underserved communities, the UAE has improved the lives of those most in need, he noted.

Al Gaddah added that the contribution embodies the group's conviction that providing essential resources—access to medicine, treatment, and other necessities—is vital to preserving the dignity of the less fortunate.

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels, including the campaign's website (Fathersfund.ae) and a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Father" to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

