Magnitude 4.19 Quake Recorded 131 Kilometers North Of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 01:00 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) A magnitude 4.19 earthquake was recorded by the Egyptian National Seismological Network 131 kilometers north of Sharm El-Sheikh.
According to Dr. Taha Tawfiq Rabih, Acting President of the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, there were no reported losses.
