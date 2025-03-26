Open Menu

Magnitude 4.2 Quake Strikes China's Hebei

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes China's Hebei

HEBEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Yongqing county in Langfang, northern China’s Hebei province, on Wednesday morning, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) reported.

The quake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometres, the CENC said.

China Central Television (CCTV) reported that the tremor was felt in Beijing, with many residents receiving an early warning alert.

As of 03:00 local time, five aftershocks had been recorded in Yongqing, according to the CENC.

