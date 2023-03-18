UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Hits Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş, Leaves No Damages

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 01:45 PM

KAHRAMANMARAŞ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude today struck the Kahramanmaraş Province, south-east of Türkiye, according to data released by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority. There were no injuries, casualties or damages reported.

The Authority pinpointed earthquake's epicentre in the Göksun district, stating that it occurred at a depth of 7 km.

