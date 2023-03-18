KAHRAMANMARAŞ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude today struck the Kahramanmaraş Province, south-east of Türkiye, according to data released by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority. There were no injuries, casualties or damages reported.

The Authority pinpointed earthquake's epicentre in the Göksun district, stating that it occurred at a depth of 7 km.