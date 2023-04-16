- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Hits Japan's Bonin Islands
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck north of Japan's Bonin Islands, with no reports of casualties or damages.
The US Geological Survey stated that the epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 14.4 kilometres.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
UAE is India's second biggest export destination, third biggest source for ..
Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..
Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senate discuss enhancing relations
DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 2023
China launches new meteorological satellite
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2023
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE is India's second biggest export destination, third biggest source for imports3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26th cycle of its local ..3 minutes ago
-
Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senate discuss enhancing relations3 minutes ago
-
DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 20233 minutes ago
-
China launches new meteorological satellite2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review situation in Sudan11 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments in Sudan11 hours ago
-
Brazil is UAE's leading trading partner in Latin America: UAE Minister of State for Foreign Tra ..14 hours ago
-
Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relations; regional & international developments14 hours ago
-
Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE's efforts to improve food security and combat climate chan ..15 hours ago
-
Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper cooperation with UAE in a variety of spheres: Ministe ..15 hours ago
-
UN condemns outbreak of fighting in Sudan16 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.