Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Hits Japan's Bonin Islands

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck north of Japan's Bonin Islands, with no reports of casualties or damages.

The US Geological Survey stated that the epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 14.4 kilometres.

