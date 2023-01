(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2023) MANILA, 8th January, 2023 (WAM) – A 5-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Oriental in southern Philippines this morning.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicentre of the tremor was 12 kilometres South of Baganga at a depth of 129 kilometres.