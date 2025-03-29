Open Menu

Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Strikes Fiji

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 02:00 PM

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the coast of Fiji in the South Pacific, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake occurred on Friday, about 557 km south of Fiji’s islands, at a depth of 370 km.

