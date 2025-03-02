Open Menu

Magnitude 5.0 Quake Hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the southwestern Mexican state of Oaxaca on Saturday evening, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake hit 24 km from the city of Colonia Juárez at a depth of 52.7 km.

