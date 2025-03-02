Magnitude 5.0 Quake Hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the southwestern Mexican state of Oaxaca on Saturday evening, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The quake hit 24 km from the city of Colonia Juárez at a depth of 52.7 km.
