Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Strikes Ethiopia
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 01:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2025) ADDIS ABABA, 4th January, 2025 (WAM) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred only 10 minutes ago 45 km northeast of Āwash, Ethiopia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.
The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter near Āwash, Āfar, Ethiopia, in the evening on Friday, January 3rd, 2025, at 8:01 pm local time.
The centre's monitoring service identified a second report from the citizen-seismograph network of RaspberryShake which listed the quake at magnitude 5.0.
A third agency, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), reported the same quake at magnitude 5.0.
