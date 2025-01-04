Open Menu

Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Strikes Ethiopia

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2025) ADDIS ABABA, 4th January, 2025 (WAM) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred only 10 minutes ago 45 km northeast of Āwash, Ethiopia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter near Āwash, Āfar, Ethiopia, in the evening on Friday, January 3rd, 2025, at 8:01 pm local time.

The centre's monitoring service identified a second report from the citizen-seismograph network of RaspberryShake which listed the quake at magnitude 5.0.

A third agency, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), reported the same quake at magnitude 5.0.

Related Topics

Earthquake German Addis Ababa Same Ethiopia January From

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies

2 hours ago
 Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

2 hours ago
 AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environm ..

AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues

2 hours ago
 Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled hous ..

Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects

2 hours ago
 Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

2 hours ago
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of ..

Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel

Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel

2 hours ago
 Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test ..

Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match

2 hours ago
 Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cult ..

Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation

2 hours ago
 Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top ag ..

Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': ..

Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East