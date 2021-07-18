UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 10:15 AM

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes southern Philippines

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the southern Philippine province of Davao Oriental early on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The agency said damage and aftershocks were expected from the earthquake, which had a depth of 42 km (26.1 miles) and was tectonic in nature, Reuters news agency reported.

Related Topics

Earthquake Davao Sunday From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 18, 2021 in Pakistan

33 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

10 hours ago

Lyon Police Arrest 9 Protesters at Rally Against C ..

10 hours ago

Three migrants die in fire in France's Marseille

10 hours ago

Sheriff refuses to enforce new Los Angeles indoor ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.