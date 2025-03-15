Open Menu

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Southern Mexico

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca on Friday evening, according to Mexican authorities and the United States Geological Survey, Reuters reported.

The quake hit near the town of San Miguel Achiutla at a depth of 64 km (40 miles), the USGS said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X that no damage had been reported, while the governor of Oaxaca said in a post that emergency protocols had been activated.

The earthquake triggered Mexico City's seismic alarm, sending residents briefly into the streets.

