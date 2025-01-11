Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Ethiopia Region, GFZ Says
January 11, 2025
ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ethiopia, east of the capital Addis Ababa, early on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
GFZ said the quake was shallow, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to Reuters.
The area has been shaken by a multitude of minor quakes since a nearby volcano began showing signs of imminent eruption at the start of the year.
