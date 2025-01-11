Open Menu

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Ethiopia Region, GFZ Says

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 10:45 AM

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, GFZ says

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ethiopia, east of the capital Addis Ababa, early on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

GFZ said the quake was shallow, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to Reuters.

The area has been shaken by a multitude of minor quakes since a nearby volcano began showing signs of imminent eruption at the start of the year.

Related Topics

Earthquake German Addis Ababa Ethiopia

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, ..

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, GFZ says

9 seconds ago
 IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, contin ..

IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation

14 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025

2 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spect ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony

9 hours ago
 Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Crick ..

Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Cricket Leagues

9 hours ago
Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Relea ..

Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Scre ..

9 hours ago
 Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts

Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts

10 hours ago
 WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

10 hours ago
 Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water bu ..

Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo

11 hours ago
 Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases su ..

Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases surge in Gaza

11 hours ago
 Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms

Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East