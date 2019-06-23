Magnitude 5.6 quake strikes near remote community in northern California

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROLIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck 5 kilometres south-southwest of the small community of Petrolia in northern California on Saturday evening, Reuters has quoted the US Geological Survey as saying.

The tremor was estimated to have a depth of 9.4 km (5.8 miles).

Petrolia, in Humboldt County, has an estimated population of a few hundred people, and is located 407 km north of San Francisco in a wilderness area that experiences frequent earthquake activity.