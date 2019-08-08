UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Turkey's Southwest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:45 PM

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Turkey's southwest

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude rocked Turkey's southwestern city of Denizli, the country's monitoring body said on Thursday.

The city's mayor said there were no immediate reports of casualties, Reuters has reported.

The Kandilli observatory - which initially said the tremor measured 6.5 magnitude - said it took place 8 kilometres (5 miles) underground. The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.8.

