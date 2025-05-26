Open Menu

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Chile

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 11:15 AM

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Chile's Tarapaca region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Chile

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Chile

More Stories From Middle East