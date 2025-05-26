Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Chile
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 11:15 AM
SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Chile's Tarapaca region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
