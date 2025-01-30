Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The US Geological Survey recorded a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale in Alaska, United States.

The tremors were registered 71 kilometres southeast of Nikolai city.

According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a very shallow depth of 0.1 miles. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface.