Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Alaska, US
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 01:00 PM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The US Geological Survey recorded a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale in Alaska, United States.
The tremors were registered 71 kilometres southeast of Nikolai city.
According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a very shallow depth of 0.1 miles. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface.
