Magnitude 5.8 Quake Strikes Indonesia's Mentawai Region
Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:00 PM
JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Indonesia's Mentawai island region on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
