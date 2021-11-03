UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Chile Seismological Centre

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:00 AM

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Chile Seismological Centre

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has occurred near the city of Los Andes in Chile, Sputnik quoted the National Seismological Centre of the University of Chile as saying Wednesday.

According to the preliminary information, the earthquake took place at 00:17 am local time (03:17 GMT) with its centre located 35.

57 kilometers (23 miles) east of Los Andes. The National Emergency Office of the Chilean Interior Ministry says there is no risk of tsunami.

