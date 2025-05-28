MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck the Revillagigedo Islands region in Mexico, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremor occurred 402 kilometres Southwest of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There have been no immediate reports of potential damage or casualties.