Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2023) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Sunday morning.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency reported that quake's epicentre is located at 154 kilometres northwest of Kepulauan Tanimbar district, and a depth of 153 kilometres.

No material damages have been reported so far, the agency further said.