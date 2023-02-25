UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Russian Far East

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 02:45 PM

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Russian Far East

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck the Kamchatka region in the Russian Far East.
The Geophysical Center of the Russian academy of Sciences (GC RAS) reported in a statement that an earthquake occurred at 9:25 Moscow local time in the Pacific Ocean off the coast in the south of the peninsula, with a magnitude of 6.

1 on the Richter scale and at a depth of 64 km and 170 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy in Russian Far East.
The statement added that no material or human damage was recorded.

