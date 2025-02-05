Magnitude 6.2 Quake Hits Offshore Of Indonesia's North Maluku
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 10:00 AM
JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's North Maluku on Wednesday, the geophysics agency said.
The agency said the quake, which was 81 km (50 miles) deep, had no tsunami potential.
