(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2023) An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Argentinian region of Santiago Del Estero, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), Reuters reported.

The quake struck at a depth of 600 kilometre, EMSC said on Friday.