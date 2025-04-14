Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes Fiji Islands Region
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 03:01 PM
SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck south of the Fiji Islands on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
