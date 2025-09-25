Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes Zulia In Venezuela
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 09:30 AM
CARACAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck Zulia in Venezuela on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake hit at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles), according to the Centre.
