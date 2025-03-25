Open Menu

Magnitude 6.7 Quake Shakes New Zealand's South Island

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off New Zealand's South Island on Tuesday, authorities said, as the country's disaster agency assessed if there were any tsunami threats.

Residents of the Southland and Fiordland regions should stay away from beaches and marine areas as strong and unusual currents may present a danger, the National Emergency Management Agency said.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake, which was downgraded from an earlier magnitude of 7, happened at a depth of about 10 km (6 miles).

Australia's national weather bureau said there was no tsunami threat to the mainland, islands or territories.

Related Topics

Weather Tsunami Earthquake United States May From New Zealand

