WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Thursday, Reuters quoted the US Geological Survey (USGS) as saying.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) USGS added.

A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.