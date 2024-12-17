PORT VILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Vanuatu's capital Port Vila on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The US Tsunami Warning System cancelled an initial tsunami warning for Vanuatu.

USGS said there was no tsunami threat to the US territories of Guam and American Samoa.