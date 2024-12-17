Open Menu

Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Hits Vanuatu's Capital Port Vila

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila

PORT VILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Vanuatu's capital Port Vila on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The US Tsunami Warning System cancelled an initial tsunami warning for Vanuatu.

USGS said there was no tsunami threat to the US territories of Guam and American Samoa.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Port Vila Samoa Vanuatu

Recent Stories

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Po ..

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing in ..

Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State

8 hours ago
 International migrants vital force in global labou ..

International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO

9 hours ago
 Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Ar ..

Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues

10 hours ago
OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new deve ..

OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing

10 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China Nationa ..

Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..

10 hours ago
 19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded

19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded

10 hours ago
 Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with ..

Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrd ..

10 hours ago
 Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza ..

Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN

10 hours ago
 UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 ..

UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East