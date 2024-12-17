Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Hits Vanuatu's Capital Port Vila
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 10:00 AM
PORT VILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Vanuatu's capital Port Vila on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The US Tsunami Warning System cancelled an initial tsunami warning for Vanuatu.
USGS said there was no tsunami threat to the US territories of Guam and American Samoa.
Recent Stories
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024
Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO
Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues
OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing
Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..
19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded
Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrd ..
Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN
UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report
More Stories From Middle East
-
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila2 minutes ago
-
Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State8 hours ago
-
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO9 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues10 hours ago
-
OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing10 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras Al Khaimah10 hours ago
-
UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report10 hours ago
-
Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership with Ministry of Econom ..12 hours ago
-
Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, adventure experiences12 hours ago
-
Sharjah Chamber hosts workshop to encourage private sector to adopt CSR13 hours ago
-
Gross banks’ assets exceed AED4.4 trillion by end of September: CBUAE13 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Touq launches fifth season of World’s Coolest Winter Campaign13 hours ago