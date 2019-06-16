Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in South Pacific

MELBOURNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck on Sunday in the Kermadec Islands region of the South Pacific, Reuters has quoted the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre as saying.

There was no tsunami threat to Hawaii based on the available data, the centre said in a statement on its website.

New Zealand's Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management said on Twitter that there was no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the quake.