Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 11:45 PM

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Tanimbar region in Indonesia on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Reuters reported.

The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometres below the earth's surface, EMSC said.

Related Topics

Earthquake Indonesia

