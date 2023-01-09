- Home
Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 11:45 PM
JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Tanimbar region in Indonesia on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Reuters reported.
The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometres below the earth's surface, EMSC said.
