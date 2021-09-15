Mai Dubai City Half Marathon back for third year

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) The third Mai Dubai City Half Marathon, organised in cooperation with Dubai sports Council, is all set for a thrilling return on 15th October, 2021, providing long-distance runners and fitness enthusiasts with a chance to compete in the classic 5km, a flat-and-fast 10km, and the ultimate 21-km challenge.

To ensure a safe and successful marathon, organisers announced major COVID-19-related requirements and protocols to be observed before, during and after the event.

Those interested can register through the Promoseven website:- https://www.promosevensports.com/race/mai-dubai-registration/. Registrations will close on October 10.

The half marathon is open to participants aged 16 years and above. Interested individuals, however, are required to have completed their COVID-19 vaccines before they can participate. Enhanced sterilising and cleaning of critical areas and high-touch surfaces will also be implemented, with staggered race times to ensure the safe management of runners.

Alexander van ‘t Riet, CEO, Mai Dubai, said, "Now in its third year, the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon is returning to provide our running community in the UAE and all those who embrace healthy living with the best and safest outdoor event yet. We are confident of a high turnout, with an expectation of surpassing our previous record regarding the number of participants. Our confidence is rooted in the fact that more and more individuals today are continuously stepping up their efforts to lead a healthy lifestyle."

Like earlier, the race route will start and finish in front of the Gate Building. The runners will loop around the picturesque Dubai International Financial Centre, allowing them to have breathtaking views of the city’s well-known architectural marvels.

The half marathon is in partnership with Mai Dubai as title partner; Dubai International Financial Centre, official venue partner; parachute.ae, official e-commerce partner; and Al Laith, official logistics partner. Promoseven Sports Marketing is organising the event.