Mai Dubai City Half Marathon holds first mass event since onset of COVID-19 tomorrow

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) DUBAI, 22nd October, 2020 (WAM) – Under the slogan "We are all Responsible", the 2020 Mai Dubai City Half Marathon is set to enter record books on Friday morning as the first mass-running event to be staged in Dubai and the UAE since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organised under the auspices of the Dubai sports Council and supported by the Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, the marathon will be taking place in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC. This year’s event will see participants in three different categories – 5km, 10km and 21km – with all three starting and finishing in front of the Gate Building in the DIFC.

"With the current global situation, we know a lot of you have questions about the safety of the event," said Andy Mitchelmore, the Race Director. "Please be assured that we are working hard with government agencies and key partners to make sure all steps are in place to maintain the safety of runners, and staff and contractors."

Some of the latest measures which will be introduced to ensure the well-being of participants are, a drive-through race pack collection to reduce participants touchpoints; Contactless temperature checks for all participants before and after the race; Automatic no-touch sanitisation and water distribution on the course; Enhanced sterilisation and cleaning regimes in key areas, and staggered race start times to ensure safe management of runners.

"You should not attend the event if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you have been in contact with anyone who has had it seven days before the event," Mitchelmore said.

"We ask all our runners to arrive 30 minutes before their start times. While we do not want people standing around for too long, this will allow them time to move through the temperature check area that we have installed. If their temperature is too high at that time, they will be escorted to our COVID-19 isolation tent where further tests will take place.

"Once the participants get into the start assembly areas, they will see some clearly-marked areas and positions they need to stand on. We know exactly how many people we can accommodate in these areas and as such we have marked socially-distanced places on the floor.

"We ask the participants to follow the instructions of the race marshals and stand on these points when they come into the assembly areas. As the race starts, it will not be the same as last year. Rather than having everyone running at once, we will be controlling the start.

"Once you are in the start/finish area, please sure you are wearing your mask. As you cross the start line to enter the race, you can remove your mask. But while you are in the start/finish area, masks must be worn. At the finish line, we will be distributing new Mai Dubai City Half Marathon masks for anyone that wants them.

"Again, once you have caught your breath and had a drink of water, we ask you to put your mask back on."

Referring to the presence of spectators, Mitchelmore said, "Unfortunately this year, because of COVID-19 regulations, we cannot allow spectators at the event. So we ask you not to bring any spectators to the event."