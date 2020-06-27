Mainland China announces 21 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) China's National Health Commission announced 21 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, in the past 24 hours but no fatalities were reported.

The figure took the total tally of infections in Mainland China to 83,483 while the deaths remained unchanged at 4,634, Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, citing the daily report of the Commission.

Seventeen community transmission cases have been identified in Beijing and the other four cases reported in Guangdong, Shanghai and Gansu were all from overseas, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,895.