Mainland China Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Mainland China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) Mainland China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on 18th April, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,510, while the death toll remained at 4,636.

More Stories From Middle East

