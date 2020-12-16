UrduPoint.com
Mainland China Reports 12 New Coronavirus Cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on 15th December, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to nine from eight a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,770, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

