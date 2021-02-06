UrduPoint.com
Mainland China Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 20 cases a day earlier and the lowest daily increase since December 12, the national health authority said on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,681, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

