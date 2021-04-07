UrduPoint.com
Mainland China Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:15 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for 6th April, down from 24 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said two of the new cases were local infections.

Both were reported in Ruili, a city in southwestern Yunnan province that borders Myanmar where a new cluster emerged last week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,341, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

