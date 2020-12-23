Mainland China reports 15 new coronavirus infections

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on 22nd December, the same as a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 14 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The commission also reported one local transmission in Liaoning province.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,882, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.