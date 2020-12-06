UrduPoint.com
Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on 5th December, up from 17 cases from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 17 of the new cases were imported infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 2 from 12 a day earlier.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stands at 86,619. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

