Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) China reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for 19th October, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday.

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

China reported 24 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 33 a day earlier.

As of Monday, mainland China had 85,704 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

