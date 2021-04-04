Mainland China reports 21 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) Mainland China reported 21 new COVID-19 cases for April 3, down from 26 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

Reuters quoted a statement of the National Health Commission saying that 10 of the new confirmed cases were local transmissions in the southwestern Yunnan province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 18 from 24 on April 3.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,273, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636, according to the statement.