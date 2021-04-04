UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainland China Reports 21 New Coronavirus Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 11:15 AM

Mainland China reports 21 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) Mainland China reported 21 new COVID-19 cases for April 3, down from 26 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

Reuters quoted a statement of the National Health Commission saying that 10 of the new confirmed cases were local transmissions in the southwestern Yunnan province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 18 from 24 on April 3.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,273, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636, according to the statement.

Related Topics

China April Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE affirms full solidarity with Jordan, support f ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE sets a new oil industry benchmark w ..

46 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 4, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches strategy to transform ..

11 hours ago

Saeed Al Tayer inspects work progress at 4th phase ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.