Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) Mainland China reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on 27th June, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, and were spread over seven provinces and municipalities.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 91,753, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.