Mainland China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 26 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

Twelve of the confirmed new cases were locally transmitted infections in the southwestern province of Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The remaining cases were imported.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 92,039 and the death toll at 4,636.